Congressman And Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At Age 80

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) listens during a news conference September 25, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Democratic Georgia Rep. and civil rights icon John Lewis has died at the age of 80 after a fight against pancreatic cancer, numerous sources reported.

Lewis served in Congress since 1987, and was an original Freedom Rider who demonstrated against segregation, riding interstate buses through the South in protest of segregated bus terminals, Business Insider reported.

Lewis became a national figure by his early 20s, and was arrested and jailed for challenging Jim Crow laws. He was an organizer of the March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019, the final stage of the disease.(RELATED: Rep. John Lewis Diagnosed With Stage IV Cancer)

“I have been in some kind of fight—for freedom, equality, basic human rights—for nearly my entire life,” he said in a statement after the diagnosis.  “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.” He added, “I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community.”