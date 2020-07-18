Indiana Hoosiers Suspend Football Workouts Because Of Coronavirus

The Indiana Hoosiers have halted football activities.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Hoosiers suspended football workouts after six members of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

The Hoosiers are just the latest team to suspend football activities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

IU announces that Indiana football has paused voluntary workouts after six members of the program have tested positive for COVID-19. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 17, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of football, and we get more and more bad news related to coronavirus. It just never ends.

Indiana now joins a long list of programs that have had to make changes because of the crisis.

Hopefully, the Hoosiers can get this situation under control sooner than later. The season is slated to start in a few weeks.

If Indiana doesn’t have a cap on this crisis by the time August rolls around, then they’re going to be in a tough position once September gets here.

They need to isolate the sick players, let them heal and keep the rest of the team safe.

Let’s all hope every football team finds a way to stay safe. If not, the season is in huge trouble.