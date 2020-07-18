NFL Training Camps Will Start July 28 For All Players, Rookies Report July 21

NFL training camps will officially start for teams at the end of July.

According to Tom Pelissero, teams were sent an email by the league informing them that all players will report July 28.

Rookies will report July 21 and quarterbacks and injured players will report July 23. You can read the full announcement below.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates. Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

Okay, the ball is rolling and we’re moving towards the start of the season. Getting training camps underway is the first step towards football in the fall.

After months and months of speculation and debates about what would happen during the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL now has firm dates for training camps.

The biggest question looming over everything now is whether or not teams will be able to keep players safe through training camp.

What happens if there’s a coronavirus outbreak in a locker room? What if only a couple players get it? What will it take to shut the whole thing down?

Those are questions the NFL will have to figure out, and I’m sure the league has plans in place. Let’s hope there aren’t too many issues, and we get football in the fall.

America certainly needs it!