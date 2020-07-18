REPORT: Washington Redskins Will Likely Get Fined, Dan Snyder Won’t Be Forced To Sell

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder isn’t expected to lose his team in the aftermath of allegations of harassment in the organization.

The Washington Post published an in-depth dive into multiple allegations of harassment by female employees against members of the organization. Snyder wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing by anyone in the piece. Now, it sounds like he’s not at risk of losing his team over the claims. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Exclusive: Fifteen women who worked for Redskins allege sexual harassment by former scouts and members of owner Daniel Snyder’s inner circle https://t.co/MwMTOFupF9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020

According to The Washington Post, it’s expected that the Redskins will end up getting fined if the league can prove the allegations, but the NFL won’t “try to challenge Snyder’s ownership, given that he was not accused of any inappropriate behavior toward the women in the report by The Post.”

Here’s the letter that Dan and Tanya Snyder emailed tonight to each member of their organization, per source: pic.twitter.com/R7N65ZM8cs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2020

I’m not surprised at all that Snyder’s not at risk of losing his team. At the end of the day, the NFL isn’t going to force out an owner over allegations against employees.

It’d be much different if Snyder was facing the allegations himself, but that’s not the case. Fining the team for an alleged toxic culture and cleaning house is the proper decision.

You simply can’t drop the hammer on Snyder and force him to sell if he’s not accused of doing anything. That’s not a precedent other NFL owners want set.

The NFL should fine the Redskins a hefty amount, the individuals involved need to be dealt with accordingly and a system needs to be created to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

However, anyone who thinks Snyder is losing his team over allegations of harassment against employees is just delusional.