‘Extraction’ Is Netflix’s Most-Viewed Original Film

“Extraction” is the most successful original Netflix movie the streaming service has ever made.

According to Bloomberg, the film with Chris Hemsworth was watched by 99 million people in the first four weeks after its April 24 release.

That makes it the most successful Netflix original movie. “Bird Box” was second with 89 million viewers in the first four weeks.

I’m not surprised at all “Extraction” is at the top of the most watched Netflix originals. I’m not surprised at all.

“Extraction” was absolutely awesome. It was a couple hours of Chris Hemsworth just killing people to protect a kid.

It was pure action porn.

It’s hard to go wrong when Netflix makes a movie starring Chris Hemsworth, and it’s nothing but shootings and explosions from start to finish.

That’s what people get excited about. That’s the kind of movie people get pumped up for, and 99 million people watched “Extraction” within the first four weeks of its release.

If you haven’t already watched “Extraction,” I suggest you give it a shot ASAP. It’s outstanding.