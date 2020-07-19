‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’: Kanye West Chokes Back Tears As He Addresses Abortion Issue

Kanye West choked back tears as he discussed abortion and how it has impacted him personally.

West, who had "2020" shave into the back of his head and appeared to be wearing body armor, spoke Sunday evening to a crowd in South Carolina. He told them that his own father would have preferred to abort him — and then said that he had almost made the same decision to abort his daughter.

WATCH:

“My Mom saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me,” West said. “My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

West stepped back then, covering his face with his hand and apparently trying to get his emotions in check. He wiped his eyes several times as the crowd cheered.

“I almost killed my daughter!” he screamed. “I almost killed my daughter!”

West later explained that he had pushed his wife Kim Kardashian to get an abortion when he first learned that she was pregnant with their daughter North.

“[Kim Kardashian] called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … She said she was pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” West continued, adding, “The screen went black and white and God said, ‘If you f**k with my vision, I’m gonna f**k with yours.’ And I called my wife, and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.'”

West went on to speak at the event with a young woman who admitted that she had had an abortion because she was working a minimum wage job, and he said that he understood — and that his plan was to implement more financial assistance for pregnant women in order to encourage more of them to choose life.

“Jesus loves all people … and God wants us to create,” he said. “You have never met someone who said, ‘I had this child and it was the worst thing.'”