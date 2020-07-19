LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says He’s ‘Almost Certain’ The Football Season Will Happen

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is confident we’ll have games in the fall.

Right now, the fate of college football is the hottest topic in all of sports, and nobody has any idea what will happen in the fall as we continue to fight coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Well, the man leading the Tigers is under the belief that we’ll be slinging footballs this season.

“My gut feeling is we’re going to play. Whether we start Sept 5 or a little after that; in-conference, out of conference, that doesn’t bother me…I do know this: I believe we’re going to play. I’m almost certain we’re going to play,” Coach O told Marty Smith during a Saturday interview.

.@LSUfootball‘s Ed Orgeron on #MartyandMcGee:

“My gut feeling is we’re going to play. Whether we start Sept 5 or a little after that; in-conference, out of conference, that doesn’t bother me.

“I do know this: I believe we’re going to play. I’m almost certain we’re going to play.” — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) July 18, 2020

I certainly hope Coach O turns out to be correct. Nothing would make me happier than watching football in the fall.

America needs football right now. We’ve never needed the season as badly as we need it right now. That’s just a fact.

America needs football to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:51am PST

At the same time, we have no reason to believe at the moment that we’ve done enough to defeat coronavirus. In fact, things seemingly have gotten worse.

I’m not one of those idiots cheering against sports to happen, but that’s certainly the way it looks to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:06pm PST

Maybe Coach O knows something the rest of us don’t or maybe he’s just optimistic. Either way, I hope he turns out to be correct.