NFL Players Tweet That The Season Might Not Happen

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Multiple NFL players have tweeted that the upcoming season is in jeopardy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tons of players around the league tweeted their disappointment in the belief that the NFL doesn’t have a clear plan to keep everyone safe from coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As many of them tweeted, without a plan for the 2020 season there won’t be football in the fall. You can see a few of the tweets below.

This isn’t good at all. Training camps for all players will start July 28. Rookies are expected to report in two days.

It seems like we’re now witnessing a game of brinksmanship between players in the league and owners/league officials.

 

Roger Goodell had better get this figured out immediately because it looks like the season is on the brink of absolute disaster.

These aren’t benchwarmers seemingly threatening to not play. Russell Wilson, Myles Garrett and Drew Brees have all raised concerns about their belief that the league lacks a plan to keep them safe.

 

We’ll see what happens, but the window to save the 2020 NFL season is rapidly closing during the coronavirus pandemic.