POLL: 88.2% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

The vast majority of people believe coronavirus will impact the football season.

In the latest weekly poll about the virus’ impact on football, the results were incredibly bad news for fans around the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 7,800 voters, 88.2% voted that the virus will impact the upcoming football season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 18, 2020

The results of these polls have all been north of 80% ever since the end of June, which is a far cry from where they were at the end of May.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 27, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

I would love to meet the roughly 12% of people who think the virus won’t impact the football season. I’d love to know what they’re thinking.

Anyone with eyes and ears should be well aware at this point that the virus is going to hammer the football season.

I wish that wasn’t the case, but it 100% is the case. Coronavirus has already screwed up a ton, and it’s probably not done doing damage.

The Big 10 and PAC-12 have both already canceled all non-conference games. I’d be surprised if more conferences didn’t follow.

Things aren’t looking good, folks. That’s just the dark reality of the situation.