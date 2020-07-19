Editorial

REPORT: 28 Members Of The West Virginia Football Program Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Texas v West Virginia

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

West Virginia’s football team reportedly has had several cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, a total of 28 members of the program have tested positive for coronavirus. The Mountaineers are the latest program to get hammered by the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another day goes by in the world of sports, and another college football program gets hammered by coronavirus.

It’s just a never ending stream of bad news when it comes to the world of college football. I’m not saying that to be dramatic.

I’m saying it because it’s 100% true.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on

Having a total of 28 cases of coronavirus is not a joke at all. It’s one thing to have a small handful of cases.

It’s totally different to have more than two dozen cases of the virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on

Hopefully, the Mountaineers can get the situation under control sooner rather than later. If not, their team might be in big trouble.