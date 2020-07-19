REPORT: 28 Members Of The West Virginia Football Program Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

West Virginia’s football team reportedly has had several cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, a total of 28 members of the program have tested positive for coronavirus. The Mountaineers are the latest program to get hammered by the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

West Virginia COVID testing to date: overall 518 student-athletes, coaches & staff tested w/41 positive tests. Of the 41, 28 from football program — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2020

Another day goes by in the world of sports, and another college football program gets hammered by coronavirus.

It’s just a never ending stream of bad news when it comes to the world of college football. I’m not saying that to be dramatic.

I’m saying it because it’s 100% true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Jul 14, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Having a total of 28 cases of coronavirus is not a joke at all. It’s one thing to have a small handful of cases.

It’s totally different to have more than two dozen cases of the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WVU Football (@wvufootball) on Jun 30, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Hopefully, the Mountaineers can get the situation under control sooner rather than later. If not, their team might be in big trouble.