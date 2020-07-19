REPORT: Alabama Might Play BYU To Open The Season, Notre Dame Isn’t An Option

Alabama might play BYU to open the college football season.

Notre Dame had been floated as a possible week one opponent for the Crimson Tide, but athletic director Greg Byrne has ruled it out.

Looking forward to our future H&H series w/ @NDFootball. However, contrary to reports, we will not be playing this season. #RollTide ???? https://t.co/B3JV24sabb — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 18, 2020

Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide might play the BYU Cougars to open the college football season, according to a report from AL.com.

This is such a let down for fans everywhere. The internet was buzzing when people thought the Crimson Tide were going to play the Fighting Irish.

That would have been an absolutely lit game to get things going for the college football season. It would have been two historical powerhouses battling it out on the gridiron.

Instead, it looks like the Crimson Tide will play the Cougars. No offense to BYU, but they’re going to get boat raced in this matchup.

Alabama will likely have their backups in by the start of the second half.

It’s crazy that we went from thinking Alabama would play Notre Dame to potentially playing BYU. Life sure does come at you fast!