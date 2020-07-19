REPORT: Canada Won’t Let The Blue Jays Play Games In Toronto During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t be playing games in Canada during the 2020 season.

According to the Associated Press, the government denied the Blue Jays the ability to play home games in Toronto because they don’t want players traveling back and forth to America during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The AP reported that alternate sites for the Blue Jays are in Florida and New York.

The team confirmed the news on Instagram and said they’re looking for a new location to play.

Well, this isn’t good for the Blue Jays. They’ll now have to come to America for the entire MLB season. Their time in Canada more or less just ended for the time being.

The MLB will get them out immediately, find a place for them in America and then I expect them to have things rolling very fast.

We’ll see where the Blue Jays land, but I expect the MLB to move very quickly on making a decision.