Woman Takes A Selfie With A Black Bear During Insane Encounter In The Wild

One woman had guts made of steel during a recent encounter with a black bear.

In a pair of viral videos, a black bear walked right up to a group of women in Mexico like it was no big deal at all. Did they panic? Nope! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

One whipped out her phone and snapped a selfie. Watch the insane moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

El momento exacto de la selfie con el #oso en #Chipinque … Todos queremos ver la foto , ojalá la publique la chica. pic.twitter.com/ySalhmPg9s — #LoQuePasaEnSN®️ (@QuePasaEnSN) July 18, 2020

Bravo to this woman???? could you stand still? pic.twitter.com/xVRUWdwFO9 — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) July 19, 2020

Guts of steel, folks! Absolute guts of steel. Most people would panic in a moment like that. They’d freak out and panic. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Not this woman, and she now has a story forever that will top just about anything anyone else can say. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’m not even going to pretend like I’d be that chill in the wild if a massive bear walked up to me. I’d panic, and I’d probably start shooting if I was armed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’m not saying that to sound like a tough guy. It’s the literal opposite.

This lady is clearly just made of something else because she didn’t even flinch when that bear approached her. Mad props to her on all levels.