Chris Wallace Says At Least Trump Is ‘Answering Questions,’ While Biden ‘Hasn’t Come Out Of The Basement’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace noted his recent interview with President Donald Trump on Fox News, remarking to a fellow Fox News host that Trump “took all the questions” and asking if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden can or will do the same.

Wallace’s interview with the president aired Sunday on “Fox News Sunday.” The Fox News anchor made an appearance Monday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” to discuss the interview with fellow network anchor Bret Baier. Baier asked Wallace whether or not the current commentary surrounding Biden was setting the bar “very low.”

“It’s a very good question and that’s what a lot of people, a lot of Republican strategists are worrying about,” Wallace told Baier. “If you set that bar and the expectations so low for Biden in those three presidential debates, if he shows up and … doesn’t drool, his supporters can say ‘Well, he had a good debate.'”

WATCH:

“[The president is] out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, took all the questions,” Wallace said. “You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure yet.”

“You’ve got to feel at some point, he’s going to come out from the basement,” said the Fox News host, adding that the “few events” Biden does attend are “pretty selective” and often involve teleprompter readings.

Wallace has been praised by many in the media for the toughness of the interview, as well — even by those who seem to dislike Fox News and Trump overall.

Who would’ve thought the apparently bipolar Fox News would be so appropriately tough on this deranged President? A good job by Chris Wallace. https://t.co/hNldCF62gL — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 20, 2020

“I hope you’ll do it with me or maybe a little bit less, I hope he’ll do it with you,” Wallace said, referring to Baier landing an interview with Biden. “But he’s going to have to do it with a bunch of people and of course, he’s going to have those three debates with the president and you know the president can handle himself in these debates. I think there is an open question there, can Joe Biden do the same?”

Wallace described the interview at times as “contentious,” but gave Trump “high marks” for his hospitality. (RELATED: ‘Very Similar To 2016’: Democratic Political Analyst Jason Nichols Says Election Will Be ‘Razor-Thin’)