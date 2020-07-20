Politics

‘Nobody More Patriotic’: Trump Masks Up In Photo Encouraging More Americans To Do The Same

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself wearing a face mask Monday, encouraging more Americans to do the same.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted. “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” (RELATED: Trump Campaign Spox Accuses Press Of Covering For Biden ‘For The Better Part Of 50 Years’)

Trump’s decision not to wear a mask most of the time has been a bone of contention with critics who have argued that, even if he is tested for coronavirus regularly and the people around him are as well, wearing a mask would show that he was leading by example.

Trump also mentioned masks during his recent interview with “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace, saying that he supported people wearing them but did not intend to implement a mandate.