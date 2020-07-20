Elderly Man Jumps Into A River In Epic Video

An elderly man pulled off an awesome jump in a viral video making the rounds online.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of an older man running and jumping off of a cliff into a river. Not only is this video awesome, but it’ll absolutely be one of the best things you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Old man just has a massive set of balls. ????SEND IT. @gonepatrol (Via ig:matt_hicks_) pic.twitter.com/g2SaIPmgP4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2020

This is the kind of energy we all need to have in 2020. This dude is just throwing for the end zone in life, and I love that mentality. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Most young guys wouldn’t have the guts to make that jump. Not a chance in hell. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Look at how narrow that opening is! Not only that, it’s a pretty far drop, which only raises the stakes. Yet, this dude didn’t even hesitate. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

He just went for it. He saw an opportunity to become a legend, and he took it. That’s what America is all about.

Props to this elderly dude for being the absolute man. This is what I want to see more of in the USA.