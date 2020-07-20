Editorial

Elderly Man Jumps Into A River In Epic Video

River Jump (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1284939194671009792)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

An elderly man pulled off an awesome jump in a viral video making the rounds online.

Barstool Sports tweeted a video of an older man running and jumping off of a cliff into a river. Not only is this video awesome, but it'll absolutely be one of the best things you see all day.

Give it a look below. You're going to love it.

This is the kind of energy we all need to have in 2020. This dude is just throwing for the end zone in life, and I love that mentality.

Most young guys wouldn't have the guts to make that jump. Not a chance in hell.

Look at how narrow that opening is! Not only that, it's a pretty far drop, which only raises the stakes. Yet, this dude didn't even hesitate.

He just went for it. He saw an opportunity to become a legend, and he took it. That’s what America is all about.

Props to this elderly dude for being the absolute man. This is what I want to see more of in the USA.