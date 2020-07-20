Man Disguised As Delivery Driver Shoots Husband, Kills Son Of Federal Judge Presiding Over Epstein Financial Case

A gunman fatally shot the son of the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit related to deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Sunday at her New Jersey home and injured her husband before fleeing the scene, according to multiple news outlets.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son, Daniel Salas, was shot and killed after he answered a knock at the door Sunday. Her husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, was shot but survived, The Associated Press reported.

The shooter allegedly impersonated a FedEx delivery person, and was not in custody as of Monday morning, according to AP.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. Sunday, a neighbor told the New York Times.

Salas was first nominated to the District Court of New Jersey 10 years ago, and has presided over several high-profile cases, most recently one relating to the financial records of Epstein, The New York Times reported.

Last week, Salas was assigned to a class-action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank that alleges the firm failed to act on suspicious transactions from Epstein’s account. Epstein died in jail in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. (RELATED: Here Are Our Biggest Questions About The Epstein Case)

Salas also sentenced a couple on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” to prison in 2014 on charges of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion, the AP reported.

New Jersey politicians were quick to offer their condolences for Salas and her family. Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting a “senseless act,” and Sen. Bob Menendez said that his “prayers are with Judge Salas and her family,” calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. https://t.co/3mOYBSd6TA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 20, 2020

I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to NJ’s federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. https://t.co/bUko4WLNJW — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 20, 2020

Asked whether the attack was linked to either Salas’ recent work or the overall political climate, Chief District Judge Freda Wilson responded, “we really have no idea,” the AP reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.