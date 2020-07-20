War Hero Joy Andrew Survived Nazi Assassination Attempt, Cancer, Plane Crash And Now Coronavirus

War hero Joy Andrew has survived some incredible challenges in her life, including a Nazi assassination attempt, cancer and now the coronavirus.

Described as both “fiesty” and “indestructible” by family and friends, Andrew, who is 99-years-old has beat COVID-19 after being diagnosed with it in May at the Minster Grange care home in York, England, according to a recent report in Yahoo News UK. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: 106-Year-Old Woman Beats Coronavirus In Britain, Discharged From Hospital)

And just two weeks ago her family and friends were preparing to say their goodbyes to her after she had been placed on end-of-life care. (RELATED: 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes Miraculous Coronavirus Recovery After 20-Day Hospitalization)

Andrew’s 57-year-old daughter, Michele Andrew, told the outlet she had said her “final farewell” to her mom.

But since that time, Joy proved she’s still got some fight and Joy was able to “miraculously defeat” the virus, per the Sun.

“My mother survived an assassination attempt in post-war Germany by her chauffeur, later identified as a Nazi,” Michele explained.

“She also survived crash landing in the desert as one of BOAC’s first air hostesses,” she added. “She [Joy] was rescued by Bedouins. And she survived breast cancer.”

Michele continued, while she noted her mom “certainly wasn’t going to let coronavirus defeat her.”

The German Jewish World War II veteran, who joined the Women’s Auxillary Air Force and served in Bomber Command, proved once again she could survive.

Michelle later shared that her mother suffers from dementia, but they are looking forward to getting together as a family and celebrating Joy’s 100th birthday in November.