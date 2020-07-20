US

Ivanka Participates In Families Food Box Distribution In D.C. During Pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House advisor Ivanka Trump arrive at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East¬†Room of the White House on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump canceled his scheduled weekend trip to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey which the state now has a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from states with coronavirus spikes. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Ivanka Trump participated Monday in a Families Food Box distribution in Washington, D.C. amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This afternoon @IvankaTrump, joined by Pastor @Paula_White, distributed food boxes @DCDreamCenter in Southeast DC through the Farmers to Families Food Box program,” photographer Al Drago tweeted, along with a handful of snaps of the first daughter donning a face mask and carrying boxes to people’s cars.  (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

“Millions of families across this country are benefitting from the Farmers to Families Food Box program, with nearly 40 million boxes of fresh, locally sourced produce, meat and dairy delivered so far,” Ivanka shared in a release from the White House about the event held with support from Operation Blessing, Blessings of Hope, City Serve and City of Destiny.

“I am excited to witness first-hand the good work of faith-based and non-profit organizations in the District to help propel our shared mission of feeding those most in need,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

According to the release, the distribution of “1,000 food boxes” included “fresh produce, milk, and meat.”

A short time later the first daughter tweeted about the event, along with several pictures.

“Great day volunteering at the local @DCDreamCenter and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes to the last mile of need,” Ivanka wrote. “This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19.”