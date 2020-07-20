Jemele Hill Tweets That All Donald Trump Voters Are Racist, Tweeted In 2017 That Her Mom Voted For Trump

Jemele Hill believes all people who vote for President Donald Trump are racist, and that might be a problem for her own mother.

Hill, who famously called Trump a white supremacist, went ultra-viral Saturday when she tweeted, “If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist. You have no wiggle room. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 19, 2020

There’s just one major problem with Hill’s tweet other than the fact that it’s simply outrageous to begin with. By her own standard, Hill’s mother is a racist.

Why is that the case? Well, in 2017, the former ESPN star tweeted that her own mother voted for Trump and has voted Republican ever since the era of Bill Clinton!

yes, my mother voted for trump. she’s been voting republican since post bill clinton — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 19, 2017

The internet is truly an incredible place. There’s nothing like a trail of evidence to make you look like a fool real fast.

So, Hill tweeted that there’s “no wiggle room” for anyone who votes for Trump. They’re racist! That’s her standard.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Given the new standard Hill is operating with, when will she denounce her own mother and disown her? After all, you can’t be close to a racist, right?

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Sometimes, it’s okay to not hit the send button on tweets. Calling all supporters of any modern American president racist is simply insane.

Of course, I’m sure Hill was just looking for the clout. The tweet went viral. I guess she accomplished her goal.

It’s just a shame she had to call her own mother a racist in the process.