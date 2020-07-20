Woman Allegedly Shoots Her Boyfriend Because He Refused To Argue With Her

Police are looking for Jenalisha Lawrence after she allegedly shot her boyfriend.

According to a Facebook post from Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers in Louisiana, Lawrence is on the run from authorities in Shreveport after she allegedly shot her unnamed boyfriend “following an interaction in which he refused to argue with her.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Lawrence is accused of shooting her boyfriend, who is in critical condition at a hospital, because he didn’t want to argue. She’s been charged with attempted second degree murder.

You can read the full post from the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers below.

Police search for suspect in early morning shootingA man is fighting for his life and a woman is on the run following… Posted by Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers on Saturday, July 18, 2020

First and foremost, my heart goes out to this guy. You never want to see somebody get shot. It’s a brutal thing to experience.

Having said that, good for him for refusing to give in. Sometimes, you just have to draw a line in the sand and refuse to break.

Every man who is honest is more than willing to admit that women will push your buttons in an attempt to initiate an argument.

It’s just science. They might not want to argue about what’s actually bothering them, but they just want to argue so they can start throwing cheap shots. It doesn’t mean all women are bad, but it does mean all women love a great argument to one degree or another.

Judging from the claim that Lawrence allegedly shot a man for not giving in, I’d say she definitely wanted to have that argument if she’s guilty of the charges she’s facing!

There’s stubborness, and then there’s the level of stubbornness that allegedly leads to you getting shot because you wouldn’t give a woman the argument she was craving. That’s legendary status.

One of my go-to lines in college with women when they would do this stunt would be, “I can tell you care about this a lot and that you’re very emotional right now. Let’s push back from the table, give you the opportunity to calm down and then discuss this later.”

You ever want to see a woman’s head go through the ceiling, that will get it done! I never got shot, but I certainly trended in that direction a few times.

Let’s all say a prayer for this hero. When faced with arguing or allegedly being shot by his girlfriend, he chose the latter. That’s king status if I’ve ever heard it.