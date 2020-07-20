Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him

Kanye West has reportedly failed to get on the presidential ballot in South Carolina, where he needed to submit 10,000 signatures by noon on Monday.

State election official Chris Whitmire told Fox News that neither the 43-year-old rapper nor any representative for him had turned in the petition to the South Carolina Election Commission by the deadline.

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ at Kanye West for Talking About North at Campaign Rally: Source​ https://t.co/hQBqJ4TMN6 — People (@people) July 20, 2020

It all comes after West had tweeted to his millions of followers over the weekend several places where they could sign the ballot to get his name on there in time for the 2020 race. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” Kanye tweeted. “You can also sign up at the website.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

According to the report:

In order to appear on the ballot in the Palmetto State, West would have to receive the nomination of one of 10 political parties certified in South Carolina. He had previously announced that he would be running as a candidate under the self-created “Birthday Party.”

Another report from TMZ alleged that family and friends are upset and worried about the superstar following comments he made during a campaign rally in the state on Sunday.

The “Stronger” hitmaker‘s speech at the rally was wide-ranging. He revealed that his dad “wanted to abort” him and that his mom “saved” his life. He also said Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” per the outlet.

A source reportedly also shared that “Kim [Kardashian] is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private,” per People magazine.

“She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them,” the source added. “Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom.”

Another source shared that “things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly,” per the report.