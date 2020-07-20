The Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ Is Now On Netflix

The Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” is officially on Netflix.

The incredible series about the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls aired on ESPN back in April, and now it’s one Netflix for everyone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance,” then you need to drop whatever you’re doing to watch the series immediately.

I don’t say that lightly at all. “The Last Dance” is the greatest sports documentary ever made, and shines a light on Michael Jordan in a fashion that we’ve never seen before.

Film crews were given unprecedented access to the Bulls, Jordan, his teammates and everyone else involved with his final championship run.

Whatever you thought about Jordan before watching “The Last Dance,” I can promise that you’ll only love his attitude once you’re done watching.

Jordan never tolerated losing, and he was willing to do literally anything to win. That’s a mentality that is becoming rarer by the day in America.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

Do yourself a favor and watch “The Last Dance” on Netflix if you haven’t already seen it. Trust me, it’s going to be one of the most incredible things you’ve ever seen.