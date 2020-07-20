Editorial

Cast Worn By Kobe Bryant Sells For More Than $33,000

Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

A cast worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sold for a ton of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a cast worn by the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers sold Sunday night for $33,600 at Goldin Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cast was worn during the 1999-2000 season by Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in early 2020.

While this isn’t nearly as crazy as a LeBron James card selling for nearly $2 million, it’s still a staggering amount of money to drop on a cast.

Is it just me or is spending $33,600 on a cast a shade weird? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m not sure I’d ever want a cast worn by anyone.

It seems like such a bizarre piece of memorabilia for a collector to get. I understand signed jerseys and such.

I’m not sure I understand buying something of this nature.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter what I think. All that matters is that somebody was more than willing to drop $33,600 on a cast worn by the Lakers legend.

It’s a whole lot of money and it’s certainly a unique purchase. It’s just not something I find to be a very normal collector’s item.