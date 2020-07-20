Cast Worn By Kobe Bryant Sells For More Than $33,000

A cast worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sold for a ton of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a cast worn by the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers sold Sunday night for $33,600 at Goldin Auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cast was worn during the 1999-2000 season by Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in early 2020.

Kobe’s signed cast from the 1999-2000 season sold for $33,600 tonight in @GoldinAuctions sale. pic.twitter.com/hhhDo1MLFG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

While this isn’t nearly as crazy as a LeBron James card selling for nearly $2 million, it’s still a staggering amount of money to drop on a cast.

A 2003-04 LeBron James rookie card sold at auction for $1.8 million. It’s the most any basketball card has ever sold for. https://t.co/uawlC9VhQU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2020

Is it just me or is spending $33,600 on a cast a shade weird? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m not sure I’d ever want a cast worn by anyone.

It seems like such a bizarre piece of memorabilia for a collector to get. I understand signed jerseys and such.

I’m not sure I understand buying something of this nature.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter what I think. All that matters is that somebody was more than willing to drop $33,600 on a cast worn by the Lakers legend.

It’s a whole lot of money and it’s certainly a unique purchase. It’s just not something I find to be a very normal collector’s item.