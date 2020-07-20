‘NCAA Football’ Becomes Top Trending Twitter Moment As Fans Clamor For The Game’s Return

“NCAA Football” blew up all over Twitter as fans demanded its return Monday.

ESPN asked fans what video games series they wanted to return, and the results weren’t even close. So many people tweeted about “NCAA Football” that it quickly shot to the top of Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You only get one choice. Make it count ???? pic.twitter.com/H214Tp2Q3s — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2020

the only answer is NCAA Football — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 20, 2020

I went to an SEC school and my first two jobs were in SEC towns. the day NCAA Football was released was like a holiday. It was the only vacation day I think I put in for during my first couple of years in my career. https://t.co/jhipe7QAvI — C. トレント・ローズクランズ (@ctrent) July 20, 2020

The only answer is NCAA Football. Anyone who answers anything else is wrong and I don’t want to be their friend. https://t.co/lkScUQNnTC — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 20, 2020

I would give just about anything to have “NCAA Football” back in my life. It’s been more than seven years since the last game was released.

Seven years since we had a new college football video game thanks to the whole thing shutting down over players not being allowed to profit.

I can’t even begin to calculate how many hours I spent playing “NCAA Football” back in college. I played it whenever I wasn’t out or doing school stuff.

My roommates would just crush beers and ball out against each other. You’re not living until you try to play Alabama with a Group of Five school.

Hopefully, a day arrives when we have “NCAA Football” back in our lives. I think I’d honestly cry, and I know a lot of people are like me.

Whatever it takes, I’ll do it and support the cause. Bring back “NCAA Football” immediately!