Notre Dame’s Football Team Has 0 Cases Of Coronavirus After Latest Round Of Testing

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t have a single case of coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Irish administered 103 tests to the football team for coronavirus, and all of them came back negative. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Fighting Irish have done a total of 356 tests, and only two have been positive.

Notre Dame tested 103 football student-athletes on Wednesday for COVID on w/no positive tests. Overall to date, Notre Dame has tested 356 student-athletes, coaches & staff w/only 2 positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 20, 2020

It’s kind of strange to me how some schools, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, are all handling coronavirus well while others are getting smashed.

How does Notre Dame have a total of two positive cases out of 356 tests but Clemson and LSU got hammered? It doesn’t make sense to me at all.

Having said that, I’m happy as all hell that Notre Dame has zero cases after the latest round of testing. It’s one small step towards football happening.

Right now, I’ll take any victory we can get against coronavirus. I don’t care how big or small the victory is. Just give me some wins.

Notre Dame being in the clear is the definition of a win.

Now, we just need to do whatever is necessary to make sure Notre Dame keeps crushing it. They’re dominating coronavirus so far, and we need that to continue through the football season.