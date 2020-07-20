Politics

Supreme Court Rejects House Democrats’ Request To Expedite Trump’s Financial Docs

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh look on as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
The Supreme Court denied a request by House Democrats Monday that sought to expedite the process of obtaining President Donald Trump’s financial documents.

Chief Justice John Roberts denied the motion, according to a court document. The Supreme Court ruled earlier in July that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s subpoena that demanded access to the president’s finances could proceed, contrary to Trump’s claims that he bore immunity against the order, according to The Washington Post.

The court document notes that Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have granted the request to decide on the House of Representatives’ subpoena immediately.

Democrat lawmakers, following the ruling, requested similar access, but were blocked pending further review in a lower court, CNN reported.  House lawyer Doug Letter reportedly requested immediate acquisition on the subpoenas because he suspected “conflicts of interest” as well as possible “money laundering,” according to a court document.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: A man holds up a “Follow the Money” sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has issued a 7-2 ruling that New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records, including tax returns. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A man holds up a “Follow the Money” sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has issued a 7-2 ruling that New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records, including tax returns. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Immediate issuance of this Court’s judgments would accelerate the proceedings in the lower courts so that the Committees may obtain the materials necessary to undertake any needed legislative reforms as quickly as possible to address, among other issues, conflicts of interest that threaten to undermine the Presidency, money-laundering and unsafe lending practices, and foreign interference in U.S. elections and any other ongoing threats to national security arising from President Trump’s foreign financial entanglements,” Letter wrote in the document.

House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump’s financial history since April 2019 when subpoenaed Mazars USA, LLP, an accounting firm that holds the president’s personal financial records. (RELATED: Ex-Treasury Department Official Pleads Guilty To Leaking Trump Associates’ Financial Documents To BuzzFeed)

