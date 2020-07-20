‘That’s When It Got A Little Hairy’: Tiny Dog Escapes Fire Truck, Runs Loose On Busy Freeway

A little dog named Astro jumped out of a fire truck and took off down a busy Washington D.C. freeway Friday, resulting in a seven-minute chase with first responders.

After the dog’s owner, Liyah Young, was taken to the hospital after a car accident, the Shih Tzu-Poodle mix was placed in a nearby fire truck, but he ran away after someone left the door open, reported ABC Houston. The dog rocketed down a closed interstate before jumping through a break in a wall and hurtling down a traffic-filled freeway, diving between and even under cars, according to Western Mass News. (RELATED: University Of Washington Researchers Mount Tiny Cameras On Bugs)

“That’s when it got a little hairy,” said Montgomery Fire and Rescue Captain Don Yingling, while also noting that a civilian was critical in saving the little dog. “A civilian actually stopped and actually scared him into the bushes and he was running up the hill and we were able to catch him,” Yingling said according to NBC Columbus.

The dog exerted himself so much that a veterinarian said he hurt his paws, according to Fox Phoenix. Otherwise suffering from no major injuries, Astro’s owner said that the dog is recuperating at home and hydrating after his escape from the authorities, ABC Houston reported.