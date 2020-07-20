Tom Brady Shares Sweet Post Dedicated To Wife Gisele On Her Birthday

Tom Brady shared a sweet message Monday dedicated to his wife Gisele Bündchen to honor her on her 40th birthday.

"Happy 40th Birthday @gisele," the 42-year-old NFL star quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captioned his post on Instagram, along with a great snap of the Bundchen looking just as beautiful as ever surrounded by their kids.

Brady then quoted the lines from the song titled, "You are the sunshine of my life," by Frank Sinatra, as noted by TMZ.

"You are the sunshine of my life. That's why I'll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you'll stay in my heart," he continued, along with a couple heart emojis.

The retired Victoria’s Secret model saw the post and replied, “Thank you my love. Te amo tanto.”

Most recently, Bundchen made headlines with her touching goodbye to Boston and the New England Patriots following reports the star QB was headed to Tampa Bay to lead the team.

“What a ride the last decade has been,” the super model captioned her sweet post on Instagram, along with a handful of family photos. “Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts.”

“We will forever have wonderful memories,” she added. “Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats.”

The lingerie model continued, while she thanked “everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!”

Brady and Gisele have been together for more than a decade after they tied the knot back in 2009 and share two children together.