REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Storylines Will Be Mostly ‘Restricted’ To The Ranch Because Of Coronavirus

Most of “Yellowstone” season four will take place right on the Dutton ranch.

Taylor Sheridan already revealed that season four would shoot exclusively in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic, and now we have some more details. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, it’s expected that storylines will be “restricted” to the place the Duttons call home.

The Tribune wrote, “By necessity, Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ will be a bit less sprawling than Seasons 1-3, with plotlines largely (if not entirely) restricted to the ranch.”

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes also told The Salt Lake Tribune that “it’s easier to quarantine in Montana,” which is almost certainly true. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

It’s going to be fascinating to see what we get in “Yellowstone” season four as it’s filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news is that the ranch is still absolutely gigantic, which should allow plenty of fun storylines to unfold.

One of the coolest parts about “Yellowstone” is the landscape. The mountains, fields and wilderness are almost characters in the saga created by Sheridan.

Thanks to coronavirus, major changes have had to be made to season four. Things are going to be heavily restricted by the sounds of it, but I’m still here for it.

For those of you keeping along with season three, let us know what you think halfway through! I’m loving it, and I’m guessing most of you feel the same way!