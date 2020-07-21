15-Year-Old Guns Down Two Taliban Militants With AK-47 After Her Parents Were Slain

A teenager reportedly killed two Taliban fighters after they murdered her parents outside of their home last week in the Ghor province of Afghanistan.

The armed group was on the hunt for Gul’s father, a village leader and ardent supporter of the government, but killed the man’s wife after she resisted, Afghan police told Agence France-Presse (AFP), an international wire service. Qamar Gul, 15, grabbed an AK-47 and gunned down the two Taliban militants, injuring several others.

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” police official Habiburahman Malekzada told the AFP.

غور کې یوې نجلۍ دوه طالبان ووژل او نور یې له سیمې و ایستل https://t.co/nR9EmkbxxJ pic.twitter.com/cGlvQapYHl — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) July 19, 2020

The 15-year-old ultimately drove the armed militants out of the area, but they returned for a follow-up attack. Members of her village reportedly banded together and repelled the second wave of Taliban aggression after gunfire was exchanged, according to the wire service. Gul and her brother have been brought to safety, local government spokesperson Mohamed Aref Aber told AFP.

Many in the community have called the girl’s actions heroic, the wire service reported. (RELATED: Alleged ISIS Sympathizer Nabbed By FBI In Alabama After Saying He Would Kill A U.S. Soldier)

“We know parents are irreplaceable, but your revenge will give you relative peace,” an Afghan man wrote on Facebook, according to AFP.

