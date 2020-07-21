Alabama Crimson Tide Unveil Awesome New Football Locker Room

Alabama’s new football locker room is about as legit as it gets in the world of college athletics.

According to 247Sports, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility underwent construction following the 2017 season, and we now have a look at where the Crimson Tide players will be spending their time before games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you didn’t already know, Alabama does everything big and their new locker room isn’t an exception at all.

Take a look at this beast below.

Alabama’s football team only has one speed, and that speed is fast as all hell. If they’re going to do something, you best believe they’ll go over the top.

Their new locker room isn’t an exception to that rule at all.

Whether you like it or not, this stuff matters in recruiting. Young players want to be impressed and blown away by flashy stuff.

These renovations cost programs big money. You know what Alabama has? Tons of cash for the football team. That’s what happens when you win national titles like they’re going out of style.

I might hate Alabama with the fire of a million burning suns, but I’d be lying if I said this new locker room wasn’t awesome. It’s pretty damn cool, and it’s just that simple.

Once again, Nick Saban just gets the job done.