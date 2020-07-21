Alex Trebek Jokes Betty White Should Be The One To Replace Him As Host Should The Time Come

Alex Trebek has thought about who should replace him as host should the time come and it’s superstar Betty White.

“I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier,” the 79-year-old host of “Jeopardy!” shared during his appearance on “Good Morning America.” The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

WATCH:

White, who is 98-years-old, is a true legend in Hollywood and the two are longtime pals. The “Golden Girls” star has even joked in the past about having a “crush” on Trebek. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“First, it’s such a good game and, second, I happen to have a huge crush on the host, Alex Trebek,” White told the Post in 2018 about watching the game show.

It all comes following a more somber interview with the outlet in which the famed game show host revealed that he feels like he’s “a terrible burden” to his wife, Jeann Trebek, during his ongoing pancreatic cancer battle.

“There was one day a few weeks ago when Jeanie [Trebek’s wife, Jean Trebek] asked me in the morning, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I wanna die,'” Trebek shared with the outlet. “It was that bad.”

“I apologize to her and explain that it has nothing to do with my love for her or my feelings for her,” he added. “It just has to do with the fact that I feel like I’m a terrible burden to her. And that bothers me tremendously.”

As previously reported, Alex, who has been hosting the popular show since 1984, made headlines in March 2019 when he announced he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer.