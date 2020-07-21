Former World Series Champion Aubrey Huff Rips Baseball Anthem Protests: ‘I’m PRO America’

Former San Francisco Giants player Aubrey Huff ripped his former team Monday after several players knelt before the national anthem.

The Giants organization sent out a tweet supporting their players’ actions, with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. (RELATED: Former MLB Player Aubrey Huff Says He’d ‘Rather Die From Coronavirus’ Than Wear A Mask)

Huff quote tweeted the video in response, saying he was “PRO America.”

“Way to go @SFGiants & @mlb you had a chance to take people’s mind off the crazy world they live in,” Huff said. “Instead you reminded them of the world they are trying to escape.”

Way to go @SFGiants & @mlb you had a chance to take people’s mind off the crazy world they live in. Instead you reminded them of the world they are trying to escape. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 21, 2020

Huff also used the hashtag #AlllLivesMatter in another tweet.

As sports return, it’s clear that plenty of social and political activism from athletes will come with it. That clearly peeved Huff, and will likely offend plenty of other fans and former players as well.

For his part, Huff has been very outspoken about his political beliefs, especially his support of President Donald Trump.

Huff’s political activism cost him the opportunity to join his former Giants teammates for the 10th anniversary of their 2010 World Series championship. Huff at the time accused the organization of suppressing his free speech rights.

“We live in a country that is under attack,” Huff wrote. “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.