Baltimore To Mandate Masks For Children As Young As Two-Years-Old

The city of Baltimore announced Tuesday that everyone ages two and older will soon have to wear masks in indoor spaces.

Democratic Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the order will go into place at 9 a.m. Thursday, saying he believes it will help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The county executive also called on Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to implement more restrictions throughout the state. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Tell Fans To Wear A Mask If They Want The Season To Happen)

“If we want to keep businesses open, if we want to get our kids back in the classroom this fall, if we want to begin to feel anything like normal again, we have to stop the spread of this virus within our communities,” Olszewski said, according to a local CBS affiliate. “It’s clear that here in Maryland, despite our best efforts to date, we are still not doing enough.”

The state of Maryland has reported over 79,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including over 3,300 deaths. Maryland is one of dozens of states to have implemented a mandatory mask order, although Baltimore’s order goes further than the state’s, in that it requires toddlers to wear masks. The statewide order has been in effect since April, and requires all residents 9-years-old and older to wear masks in indoor public spaces. (RELATED: Alabama Becomes Latest State To Enact Mandatory Mask Order)