Bezos Has Record-High Single-Day Wealth Increase, Adds $13 Billion

Online retail giant Amazon.com CEO Jeff

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth Monday, setting a new record for the largest wealth increase in a single day.

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index showed Bezos’ wealth increase, which is the largest since the index started keeping track of wealth in 2012, Fox Business reported. Bezos’ additional $13 billion comes after Amazon stock jumped 7.9% Monday before the second-quarter earning’s report, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Bezos Could Become World’s First Trillionaire As Amazon Rakes In Cash During Pandemic, Research Shows)

Bezos’ total net worth sits at $189 billion after increasing $74.4 billion this year, according to the Billionaire Index. The Amazon CEO is now wealthier than several large companies, including Wells Fargo, Costco, and Oracle, Fox Business reported.

Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos (R) stands with Segway inventor Dean Kamen while opening the NASDAQ Stock Market November 18, 2002 in New York City. The electric-powered Segway transporter went on sale to the general public today and is available only at Amazon.com for $4,950. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Amazon’s business increased dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic because more people were shopping from home, Fox Business reported.

The company announced last month that they were giving one-time bonuses to employees who worked during the pandemic, ranging from $150 to $3,000. In March, Amazon added 100,000 new employees and raised wages for front-line workers by $2/hour.