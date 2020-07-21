Casting Begins For The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’

Casting is underway for the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, HBO has started casting for roles on the upcoming series. The highly-anticipated prequel will take place 300 years before “Game of Thrones” and will focus on House Targaryen.

It’s expected that “House of the Dragon” will be released at some point in 2022, but there’s a chance coronavirus could impact the “Game of Thrones” prequel. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m incredibly excited for “House of the Dragon.” I know that I regularly rip the ending of “Game of Thrones,” but it was still an incredible series.

Despite the horrific and stupid ending of the series in season eight, “Game of Thrones” will still go down as one of the greatest series ever made.

There’s no doubt about that at all.

Now, we’re getting an entire series dedicated to the rise and fall of House Targaryen. As you all know, I’m a huge Daenerys fan.

So, this should be right up my alley.

As long as “House of the Dragon” is even 10% as good as “Game of Thrones,” then we’re going to be in for a wild ride.

Just make sure the ending isn’t complete trash and I think fans will be more than satisfied.

Keep checking back for more updates on “House of the Dragon” when we have them! I’m very excited to see what we get in 2022!