Detroit Lions Tell Fans To Wear A Mask If They Want The Season To Happen

The Detroit Lions want fans to wear masks to help save the NFL season.

The Lions posted an edited video of quarterback Matthew Stafford warming up with a mask, and captioned it, “Please. Wear. A. Mask. So. We. Can. Play.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the message for fans during the coronavirus pandemic below.

As I’ve always said, I’ll do literally anything to help save the NFL and college football seasons. If wearing a mask helps .000001%, then I’ll do it.

Will I do it at home alone? Hell no. Will I wear it in a grocery store? I don’t see why not if it’ll help save football.

I’m not looking to get into some half-cocked argument about whether or not masks work or if they’re political. I don’t have time for that.

All I know is that we need football season to happen. If wearing a mask will have any kind of positive impact on the season, then count me in.

Does that make me a hero? That’ll be for the history books to decide. Right now, I’m too busy saving football to worry about my legacy.

