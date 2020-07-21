Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Claims She Would Make Out With George W. Bush

The Dixie Chicks’ lead singer Natalie Maines has different thoughts about former President George W. Bush after seeing the Donald Trump presidency.

Maines made the comments during an upcoming episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“Today I might actually make out with George Bush,” Maines told Cohen, Page Six reported.

Maines still claimed she “didn’t want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie.”

“But yes, I would,” she told Cohen. (RELATED: The Dixie Chicks Change Name To Exclude The Word Dixie Amid Heightened Discussions Of Racism)

The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, were infamously black balled from the country music scene after criticizing Bush’s administration publicly in 2003.

Maines made the statement during a concert stop in London.

“We do not want this war, this violence,” Maines said. “And we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas.”

The criticism from the band came before the invasion of Iraq.

Maines recently said she didn’t know if she would take her comment back.

“Well, I always wish I had said something smarter!” Maines told Allure magazine. “But when I think back, it’s like that movie ‘Sliding Doors’, right? Where would we be today if I hadn’t said that? That’s interesting. I really don’t know if I would take it back.”