President Donald Trump’s polling numbers have slipped recently amid the ongoing pandemic, a flagging economy and nationwide riots and protests. Trump has begun to highlight the ways in which the political and intellectual leadership of the left is out of step with most of America in a few key areas, and it might help realign him with the American electorate and win reelection.
Trump Recently Pivoted To The ‘Culture War.’ Here’s Why That Might Win Him Reelection
(Getty Images)
Noah Adamitis
