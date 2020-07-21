Sports

Dr. Anthony Fauci Will Throw First Pitch As MLB Resumes Season Thursday

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-VIRUS-HEARING

Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Nicholas Elias Contributor
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw the first pitch since baseball was delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.


Facui, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw the first pitch in the season-opening game between the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees, per a statement from the Nationals on Twitter. (RELATED: Report: Vaccine In Experimental Stage Shows Promise By Prompting Immune Response)

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nationals said in the statement.


Fauci has shown his fandom of the Nationals, wearing a face mask covered in team logos and names. 

When speaking on the Snapchat show Good Luck America in April, Fauci described how sports could continue without fans and how he personally feels about play resuming. “I think you’ll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game, particularly me,” Fauci said, “I’m living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again.”

The MLB announced July 6 that baseball would be returning for a 60-game regular season starting July 23. 