Elon Musk Finally Shares Photo Of Newborn Baby

Elon Musk has finally shared a photo of his newborn baby with musician Grimes.

Musk shared the photo of himself and the baby on his Twitter account Monday.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

“Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,” Musk captioned the photo.

The phrase translates to “The baby cannot use a spoon yet,” according to the Google Translate feature on Twitter. (RELATED: Elon Musk Denies Having A Threesome With Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne)

This isn’t the first photo Musk has shared, but the other photo had a Snapchat filter putting tattoos over the baby’s face. So, we’ll just say this is the official first photo shared of the newborn son where you can actually kind of see what he looks like.

We still don’t know exactly how to pronounce the name of the child which is, X Æ A-12.

The photo is absolutely adorable though and it really captures a cute moment between father and son. Musk can be seen holding baby X while the baby stares back up at him.

I’m not sure we’ll ever get anymore photos, but Musk is pretty open with his life on social media for someone who isn’t a Hollywood celebrity. So, there is still a chance we’ll get more peeps at baby X.