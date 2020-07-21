Senior FBI Intel Analyst Admitted To Viewing Porn Of Girls As Young As 9 Years Old

A senior FBI intelligence analyst admitted during a polygraph test that he viewed child pornography of girls as young as nine years old, according to a report of the investigation obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The analyst, who is not identified in the report, was fired from the FBI, but the Justice Department and its child exploitation unit declined to file criminal charges against him.

The report goes into greater detail about the investigation into the analyst than did a summary of the probe released by the Justice Department’s inspector general in April.

That summary said that the supervisory intelligence analyst (SIA) admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography several years earlier, but did not give any other details about the nature of the content.

The investigative report, which the DCNF obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, paints a more disturbing picture of the analyst’s activities.

The analyst admitted during a routine counterintelligence polygraph that “viewing and downloading [child pornography] of girls ranging in age between 9 and 17,” the report said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: FBI’s Top Press Official During Clinton And Trump Probes Took Sports Tickets From CNN Reporter)

The analyst initially said he preferred pornography of girls between 15-17, before eventually acknowledging to having a preference for images of girls as young as 9 years old, and those “just starting to show signs of maturation,” according to the report.

The analyst “admitted to masturbating” to child pornography, said the report, which is dated Feb. 21.

The report said that the polygraph examiner conducted an interview with the analyst after he showed countermeasures, which are tactics intended to cheat a polygraph test.

The analyst consented to allowing the FBI analyze his computers and phone. The FBI found 183 images of suspected pornography on the analyst’s computers and phone, but none were of underage girls, the report said.

The report said that investigators with the inspector general’s office substantiated that the analyst knowingly possessed child pornography, a felony violation, but the Justice Department and its Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section declined prosecution.

No identifying details of the SIA are included in the report. His position as a top intelligence analyst would suggest he worked for years at the bureau.

The FBI did not respond to requests for comment about the report, or the SIA’s identity.

Justice Department OIG report on FBI supervisory intel analyst by Chuck Ross on Scribd

