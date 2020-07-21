FedEx Driver Says He Can’t Help Elderly Man Who Fell Over, Needed Help Up

A FedEx driver in Texas was caught on camera Saturday denying help to a fallen elderly man who cried out to him for assistance.

The Texas man, 89, had suffered a fall on his front porch 15 minutes prior to the exchange with the delivery man according to his daughter Maria Kouches, ABC Houston reported. The video, taken on a Ring doorbell, shows the fallen man saying, “Hello, help please. Give me a hand. I need to get up.”

The FedEx driver replied, “I can’t do that, boss,” before departing in his van, according to ABC Houston. Kouches decried the delivery man’s actions, saying “(He) didn’t at least ring the doorbell or call 911! Thank God he’s OK, but what if he hadn’t been?” (RELATED: FedEx Asks The Washington Redskins To Change Their Team Name)

Kouches added that her father has had a history of dementia and weak legs, ABC Houston reported. FedEx issued a statement about the driver’s cruelty, saying “We extend our thoughts and concerns for the well-being of the person depicted in this video. The safety of our team members and customers in the communities that we serve is our highest priority. We are reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action.”

Despite the fall, the old man is reportedly doing fine, according to News Talk 1290.