‘It’s All Baloney’: Greg Gutfeld Rips Coronavirus ‘Narrative Pushed By The Media’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld criticized the media’s narrative on coronavirus, specifically, what he described as their focus on cases instead of death rates during a Tuesday afternoon monologue on “The Five.”

Speaking before President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing, Gutfeld contended that the president’s critics look at “what he does and say ‘oh I could’ve done it better'” but don’t offer any “real” solutions.

“Let us not forget that it’s New York and New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts that have the worst death rates,” The Fox News host said. “These are Democratic-led states. Right now New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, they are one-third of the death rate, 6% of the population.”

Those four states are the only four to have over 1,000 deaths per million population, according to Worldometers, with New York leading the way at 1,781. While known new cases have numbered around 60,000 per day with Texas, Florida, California and Arizona bearing the brunt, reported deaths have leveled off from pandemic highs and been steady since mid-June at around 1,000 or fewer per day.

“So when you have this narrative pushed by the media and then they poll the narrative, they push this narrative that Republicans, and by connection Trump, are responsible for badness and then they poll it and say ‘ooh, surprise, people are dissatisfied with it,’ it’s because you’re running this false narrative,” he said.

Gutfeld accused the media of criticizing “treatments like Hydroxychloroquine” and taking “pleasure in flawed studies that said it didn’t work.”

“So the one thing we learned about COVID is that the only entity that made it worse is the media, and what Trump is trying to do is speak directly to the American people,” Gutfeld said. “And right now he’s more important than the experts who been proven wrong on so many things from masks to social distancing to the shutdown.” (RELATED: Chris Wallace Says At Least Trump Is ‘Answering Questions,’ While Biden ‘Hasn’t Come Out Of The Basement’)

“We are adults,” he concluded. “We can balance risk with benefit and risk with progress. We don’t need to be lectured every day about how many people are dying when you aren’t telling us the death rates, right? When you just sit there and tell us how many more cases there are you don’t talk about whether the death rates are declining. We know what they are up to. We know what the narrative is and it’s all baloney.”