Halsey, Maren Morris And Others Are Calling For People To Stop Joking About Kanye’s ‘Bipolar Disorder’

Celebrities like Halsey, Maren Morris and others are calling for jokes about Kanye West’s “bipolar disorder” to stop, sharing that a “manic episode isn’t a joke.”

“No jokes right now,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday following a series of bizarre tweets from the 43-year-old rapper, that were met with jokes and memes. The comments were noted by TooFab.com. The tweets have since been deleted. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing,” she added. “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

Halsey continued, while she noted that “a lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

"A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren't aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it"

"you can hate someone's actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs."

"If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with."

"Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis."

Country music star Morris captioned her post on Instagram, “Mental illness isn’t fucking funny. Stop laughing at it and trending it like it’s a joke.”

"Mental illness isn't fucking funny. Stop laughing at it and trending it like it's a joke."

Britney Spears sister, Jamie Lynn Spears shared Halsey’s tweet and captioned her post, in part, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

Other star’s included, Demi Lovato and “Glee” star Kevin McHale.

"It would be nice if for once people can put down the meme making apps and pray for someone who's struggling with mental illness. What happened to compassion?"

"It's also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru. Maybe take a step back and remember you don't know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv"

"Do NOT pretend to know about someone's mental illness if you do not personally know them. Check yourself."

"This is an opportunity for us to be better, to support and to hope a human being can get better. It's easy to laugh and make jokes at something we don't personally have to confront, but it's also just as easy to have empathy for struggle because we alll have had to confront that."

Earlier in the day, West tweeted a video of him with comedian Dave Chappelle thanking the superstar for “hopping on a jet” and coming out to see him “doing well.”