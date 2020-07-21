Entertainment

Halsey, Maren Morris And Others Are Calling For People To Stop Joking About Kanye’s ‘Bipolar Disorder’

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Celebrities like Halsey, Maren Morris and others are calling for jokes about Kanye West’s “bipolar disorder” to stop, sharing that a “manic episode isn’t a joke.”

“No jokes right now,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted to her millions of followers Tuesday following a series of bizarre tweets from the 43-year-old rapper, that were met with jokes and memes. The comments were noted by TooFab.com. The tweets  have since been deleted. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing,” she added. “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.”

Halsey continued, while she noted that “a lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Country music star Morris captioned her post on Instagram, “Mental illness isn’t fucking funny. Stop laughing at it and trending it like it’s a joke.”

Britney Spears sister, Jamie Lynn Spears shared Halsey’s tweet and captioned her post, in part, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

 

Other star’s included, Demi Lovato and “Glee” star Kevin McHale.

Earlier in the day, West tweeted a video of him with comedian Dave Chappelle thanking the superstar for “hopping on a jet” and coming out to see him “doing well.”