Jaguars Star Yannick Ngakoue Donates Computers To Kids Who Need Supplies For Remote Learning

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is pulling off a classy move for students in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL star announced on his Instagram early Tuesday morning that he's donating Chromebooks to students who need supplies during remote learning.

“Give back to your community even if its not impoverished. Be a hero. Bigger than ball,” Ngakoue wrote in part on the post.

This is a 100% pure class move from Ngakoue. Right now, there are a lot of people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve never been through a crisis like this before. Families that might struggle during any regular school year are hit harder than ever.

Ngakoue is from the area, he made it big playing the NFL, has made some money playing football and now he’s giving back to the community.

This is the kind of stuff we love seeing. If we’re going to criticize athletes when they do stupid stuff, then we should absolutely shine a light on them when they go above and beyond.

Ngakoue providing computers to students in need is the definition of that happening.

Major props to the Jaguars star for stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic. The world could use a lot more of that.