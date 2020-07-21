Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Agrees To Rookie Deal Worth Roughly $6 Million, Gets $1.94 Million Signing Bonus

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed to his rookie deal with the team.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Alabama and Oklahoma star has agreed to a four-year deal that has a max value of $6.02 million.

Hurts will get a $1.94 million signing bonus, and will have workout bonuses worth a total of $175,000 in years three and four.

The #Eagles & 2nd round QB Jalen Hurts agreed to a four-year, $6.02M deal that includes a $1.94M signing bonus. Interesting to note: Hurts received workout bonuses in Year 3 ($75K) and Year 4 ($100K) similar to Drew Lock, who was picked 11 spots before him. A QB premium. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

Hurts was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and contracts are more or less slotted at this point in the NFL.

The workout bonuses are a bit of a nice bump for him, and taking home a nearly $2 million signing bonus certainly isn’t a joke at all.

I’m still incredibly concerned with what the Eagles are going to do with Hurts. He has zero shot of starting over Carson Wentz.

That’s just not going to happen. As much as I like Hurts, let’s not even pretend like he’s going to start. Yet, there’s all this talk about running packages for him.

Taking snaps away from Wentz for Hurts also makes sense. Pick a quarterback and roll with him.

What will the role of Jalen Hurts play in the @Eagles Offense this year @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8gOrGYmXid — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) July 14, 2020

I absolutely believe Hurts has all the tools necessary to be a starter in the NFL, but that won’t happen if the Eagles throw his talent away.

We’ll see what happens, but this has disaster written all over it.