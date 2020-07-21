Disagreement About Jeff Bezos Leads To Awkward Handoff Between Tucker Carlson And Sean Hannity

An apparent disagreement about billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos led to an awkward handoff between the prime time Fox News shows Tuesday night.

The transition was preceded by a segment featuring a conversation between Tucker Carlson and The Spectator editor Chadwick Moore about the $13 billion the Amazon founder and CEO added to his net worth Monday.

“But at least one person has become extremely rich, richer than any man in history from all of this, including a lot of the suffering,” Carlson said after speaking to the suffering endured by millions of Americans because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Now 20 years ago if that had happened, if a captain of industry had made $13 billion in a single day while the country got poorer, the Democratic Party would have something to say about it. Not anymore, because people getting rich are members of the Democratic Party.”

Carlson later called Bezos “pretty smart” for purchasing The Washington Post, “so you never get criticized.”

When the segment ended and Carlson handed things off to Sean Hannity, and the “Hannity” host apparently took issue with the Bezos criticism. The transition was captured by The Washington Examiner’s Emily Larsen, who called it “new populist right vs. free-market conservatism in a nutshell.” (RELATED: ‘It’s All Baloney’: Greg Gutfeld Rips Coronavirus ‘Narrative Pushed By The Media’)

Super awkward Tucker Carlson to Sean Hannity hand-off. Carlson’s last segment attacked Amazon and Jeff Bezos. Hannity says people can make money and provides goods and services, this is America. New populist right vs. free market conservatism in a nutshell https://t.co/eBI2vIwenG — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) July 22, 2020

“People can make money,” Hannity said. “They provide goods and services people want, need, and desire. That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, uh, and as long as it’s honest, right? People decide.”

Hannity later tweeted, “I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the fox audience. I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it.”