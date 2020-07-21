Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Starts Scholarship Fund

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor is giving back to the community that helped mold him.

The former Wisconsin Badgers phenom has started the “Be The Change” scholarship program, and it sounds pretty great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Colts’ website, the program from Taylor “will provide scholarships for college-bound Black student-athletes graduating from his alma mater, Salem High School, in Salem, N.J.”

“Coming from a small town of Salem, N.J., where everyone knows everyone and you have the support of the community, one thing I wanted to do was give back to that community, give back to the kids there, because I know how powerful that would be,” the former Wisconsin superstar said when explaining his decision to start the scholarship fund.

The fact that Taylor is doing this doesn’t surprise me at all. Taylor is viewed as one of the greatest people to ever play for the Badgers.

You can’t find many people who represent their schools and teams better than Jonathan Taylor did during his time in Madison.

Yes, he torched defenses on the field and gave opposing coaches nightmares, but he’s also just a really good dude.

When a guy like that puts on the pads for your squad, you’re incredibly happy as a fan. Now, he’s starting a scholarship fund to give back to his community.

If that’s not a class act move, then I don’t know what is.

I have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ve heard of from Taylor when it comes to stuff like this. His future is incredibly bright.